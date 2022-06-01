Kerala SSLC result to be declared by June 15, plus two result by June 20: State Education Minister

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday that the result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and that of class 12 by June 20. Students will be able to check their Kerala SSLC Results and DHSE +2 Results once they are declared on the official website for Kerala Results, which is – keralaresults.nic.in.

Also Read | Two-day conference on National Education Policy from today

Marks on each paper will be uploaded on the same day as the examination evaluation as per students’ register numbers. A student’s evaluation will take place in various districts and schools, and the results will be uploaded. The outcome of such uploading is recorded by looking at each child’s register number and seeing if anything has been missed. The tabulation activities in the examination hall are nearing completion. It should take two to three days to complete.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan held the Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 from March 31, 2022 to April 29, 2022 across the state. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) held the Plus Two Exams 2022 for Class 12 students from March 30, 2022 to April 22, 2022.