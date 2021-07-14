Kerala SSLC 2021 result declared: In a first, pass percentage crosses 99%, over 1 lakh scored an A+

Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty has declared the results for SSLC examination today at 2 pm. Kannur district in Kerala has the highest pass percentage with 99.85 while the lowest pass percentage has been recorded in Wayanad with 98.13. A total 422,226 of students had appeared for the exam and the pass percentage is 99.47 this year. This is the first time the pass percentage in the state crossed 99 per cent.

Check LIVE Kerala SSLC results updates | Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: In a first, pass percentage cross 99%

The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers began on June 7 for which 12,791 teachers were involved. As many as 4,22,226 students appeared for the exam of which the total number of students who scored an A+ in all the subjects is 1,21,318 while last year this number stood at 41,906.

The district that saw the most number of students with A+ in all subjects is Malappuram.

Registered students can check their results on the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; examresults.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in.

Students can also check their results through ‘Saphalam’ mobile app. The app is available on the Google play store. Once declared, the result will appear after submitting the required details.