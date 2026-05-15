SSLC Result 2026 Kerala: Websites to check – pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Link: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will release the results of the SSLC examination today for over four lakh students. The SSLC results will be made available on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in. Additionally, the Kerala SSLC results will also be available on Digilocker and Saphlam apps. Once released, students can check their results from the website mentioned above. For more information on KBPE SSLC re-evaluation, re-exam, check the IE Education Portal.

Kerala SSLC Live Updates

Homepage of KBPE website (screengrab from the official website) Homepage of KBPE website (screengrab from the official website)

The SSLC examination was conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan. The KBPE exam was held between March 5 and March 30. For students who had appeared for the exam from the Gulf regions, their exam was cancelled due to tension in the Middle East. Those students will receive their marks based on their performance in the school term and the practical examination.