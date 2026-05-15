SSLC Result 2026 Kerala: Websites to check – pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

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Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Link: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will release the results of the SSLC examination today for over four lakh students. The SSLC results will be made available on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in. Additionally, the Kerala SSLC results will also be available on Digilocker and Saphlam apps. Once released, students can check their results from the website mentioned above. For more information on KBPE SSLC re-evaluation, re-exam, check the IE Education Portal.
The SSLC examination was conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan. The KBPE exam was held between March 5 and March 30. For students who had appeared for the exam from the Gulf regions, their exam was cancelled due to tension in the Middle East. Those students will receive their marks based on their performance in the school term and the practical examination.
Read More | Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2026: How to check marks online
To check the class 10 results, students have to go to the official website of KBPE, then click on results. After that, a new tab will open, over there enter your login credentials and click on submit. The result will be available on your screen. Download and save it for future reference. The results can be checked at Digilocker too.
Students are advised to note that the SSLC results available online are provisional. They have to collect the original results from their respective schools. Incase their is any mistakes in the results, students should contact their school authorities at the earliest possible. The marksheet consists of the student’s name, roll number, and marks obtained in each subject.
Students have to get a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and in aggregate to pass the examination. Those who are willing to increase their marks or have failed in the examination will have the option to apply for the save-a-year examination. This helps the student to save a year in their academic career. Last year, the results were declared on May 9 with an overall pass percentage of 99.5 per cent. In 2024, the results were announced on May 8.