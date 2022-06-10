scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 date: Result to be announced on June 15

The DHSE Kerala successfully conducted the SSLC examination between March 31 to April 29, 2022 in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm.

June 10, 2022 12:50:28 pm
Students will be able to check their class 10 results at the official website — results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 on June 15. Students will be able to check their class 10 results at the official website — results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. 

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty recently announced at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and that of +2 by June 20.

In 2021, a total of 4,22,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations. The overall passing percentage was 99.47 per cent where a total of 1,21,318 students secured  A+ in all the subjects. 

