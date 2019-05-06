Kerala SSLC Result 2019: How to check result?

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will release the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on Monday, May 6, 2019. Students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website — keralaresults.nic.in. The results will be declared at 10:30 am, confirmed official.

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019

Advertising

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

LIVE| Kerala SSLC 10th result 2019 LIVE updates Also check in Malayalam: എസ്എസ്എൽസി പരീക്ഷാ ഫലം നാളെ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2 മണിക്ക്

Since over 4.5 lakh students will be checking the result, a high traffic is expected on the official website, here is the link of websites where students can check their score – keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and keralaresults.nic.in

Read | Kerala SSLC Result 2019: When and where to check

Advertising

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download SSLC result link’

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

VIDEO | How to deal with stress on exam results

To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Also read | Kerala SSLC results 2019 update

The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.

Kerala SSLC 10th Class Result 2019 How to Check: എസ്എസ്എൽസി ഫലം ലഭ്യമാകുന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റുകൾ

Last year, the result of SSLC examination was declared on May 3, 2019. As many as 4,31,762 qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98.

A total of 34,313 students got A+ in all subjects. A total of 1565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results this year. Additionally, Kerala education minister C Raveendranath also declared the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), AHSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired) examinations.