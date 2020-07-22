Kerala SSLC result 2020: Check at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in Kerala SSLC result 2020: Check at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has released the result of re-evaluation exams. The re-evaluation exams are held for students who are not satisfied with their results but want to apply for a re-checking of their answer sheets. Students can check their results at the official websites – sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

For students who are unable to clear the exam in the first attempt, there is another option of a supplementary examination. While students who fail to clear all five subjects are termed as failed. Those who do not get passing marks in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exam. The status of compartmental exams is not known yet, though.

Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Fill details in the link

Step 4: The result will appear in the window.

Of the around 4.22 lakh students who had appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, a total of 98.82 per cent cleared the SSLC exam this year, highest in five years. Only 1.18 per cent of students would have to appear for these exams. Among these, most students were from Wayanad which was the worst-performing district with 93.87 per cent pass percentage.

The admission process to plus one or class 11 in the Kerala-based schools will be done on the basis of class 10 results. Students will have to register at the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. Usually, the allotment begins in June but this year, the process has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Students will have to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks will be needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately.

