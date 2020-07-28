Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 declared: How to check

Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2020: Check result at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Representational image/ file Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2020: Check result at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Representational image/ file

Kerala SSLC 10th Revaluation Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has released the result of re-evaluation exams. The re-evaluation exams are held for students who are not satisfied with their results but want to apply for a re-checking of their answer sheets. Students can check their results at the official websites – keralapareekshabhavan.in.

For students who are unable to clear the exam in the first attempt, there is another option of a supplementary examination. While students who fail to clear all five subjects are termed as failed. Those who do not get passing marks in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exam. The status of compartmental exams is not known yet, though.

Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSLC re-evaluation results published’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ next to SSLC exam March 2020 revaluation

Step 5: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for for further reference.

In the SSLC result released, total of 98.82 per cent cleared the exam this year, highest in five years. The admission process to plus one or class 11 in the Kerala-based schools will be done on the basis of class 10 results. Students will have to register at the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. Usually, the allotment begins in June but this year, the process has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Students will have to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks will be needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately.

