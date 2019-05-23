Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2019 declared: How to download

Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2019: The result for the re-evaluation exams conducted for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) is out. The Department of Higher Secondary Education, the government of Kerala has declared the result for the re-evlauation exams today – May 23, 2019 (Thursday). Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

This Kerala SSLC result was declared on May 6, 2019. This year, 98.11 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. To clear the exam, one needs a minimum of 35 marks per cent. Same is true for clearing compartmental exams as well. Students have to pass in theory and practical exams separately.

Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘sslc re-evaluation results published’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ next to SSLC exam March 2019 revaluation

Step 5: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Result will appear

Candidates need to take a print out of their result. This will act as a provisional mark sheet and final Kerala SSLC mark sheets will be released by the respective schools, later.

The students can check the results through the websites kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in. The result is now available online at all the official websites, app