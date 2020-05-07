Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exams from May 21

The SSLC, plus two examinations will be conducted from May 21 to 29 The SSLC, plus two examinations will be conducted from May 21 to 29

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will conduct the postponed papers of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary (Class 11, 12) exams from May 21. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the examinations of the remaining papers will be conducted from May 21 to 29, and the preparation is in full swing.

The evaluation process of the papers that were already held will start from May 13. Meanwhile, DHE Kerala has decided not to conduct exams for classes 8 and 9.

The SSLC, plus two exams which were scheduled to conclude on March 26 were postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. Over 4.2 lakh applied to appear for the state SSLC examinations this year.

The schools in Kerala are set to open from June 1. The chief minister, however mentioned that if the academic sessions delayed, the classes will be conducted through the victors channel. The chief minister asked cable and DTH operators to make sure for the availability of these channels.

The training programme for the primary teachers will be completed and the vacation-time training programme will continue from May 14 through Victors channel.

