Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exams postponed again, to be held in June

The Kerala government has decided to postpone the state SSLC, Plus two exams to June days before the education department clarified that it will not defer the exam dates due to lockdown extension till May 31. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 29, 2020.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state cabinet has also decided to defer the varsity exam dates. The revised exams schedule will be announced soon.

For SSLC only three exams mathematics, physics, and chemistry are pending while for plus two or class 12, several exams are yet to be held.

Over 4.2 lakh applied to appear for the state SSLC examinations this year. The state had reportedly readied 14 lakh facemasks for students to ensure proper measures to conduct the exam amid the pandemic.

The schools in Kerala are set to open from June 1. The chief minister, however, mentioned that if the academic sessions delayed, the classes will be conducted through the various other channels like online or through television among others. The chief minister asked cable and DTH operators to make sure of the availability of these channels.

