Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exams likely to be postponed further

Pending exams likely in June (Representational image) Pending exams likely in June (Representational image)

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has further postponed the SSLC and plus two exams. While there is no official confirmation yet, sources suggest the exams will now be held in June. The decision was reportedly taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier, the state had announced to hold exams on May 21, however, as the nation-wide lockdown has extended further till May 31, the state will now hold exams in June. Meanwhile, DHE Kerala has decided not to conduct exams for classes 8 and 9.

For SSLC only three exams mathematics, physics, and chemistry are pending while for plus two or class 12, several exams are yet to be held. If plus two exams are postponed further, then it can impact the college admission process as well.

Over 4.2 lakh applied to appear for the state SSLC examinations this year. The state had reportedly readied 14 lakh facemasks for students to ensure proper measures to conduct the exam amid the pandemic. DHSE Kerala exams were to be held amid social distancing norms where the use of masks and sanitisers was expected to be allowed in the exam hall.

Several other boards including CBSE have also announced to conduct their pending exams in July. The CBSE pending exams will begin from July 1. Karnataka board also is likely to share the revised exam dates for the pending board exams today.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd