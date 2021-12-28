Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2022: Check syllabus, model question papers and preparation strategy

General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a recent press conference announced the exam dates for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examinations. Kerala SSLC exams are scheduled to take place between March 31, 2022, and April 29, 2022. Whereas, Kerala Plus Two exams are going to commence from March 30 to April 22, 2022.

The Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary model exams will be held from March 16 to 25, while the SSLC model exam will be held from March 21 to 25. Between March 10 and March 19, the SSLC – IT practical test will be held. Experimental tests for the HSE and VHSE will be placed from February 21 to March 15 and from February 15 to March 15, respectively.

Now that the Kerala Board exam dates 2022 have been announced, students should get ready to prepare for the examination using the various resources available. Kerala Board Class 10 students can download the syllabus for the academic year 2021-22 online at the official website – keralapareekshabhavan.in.

With the help of the Kerala SSLC exam syllabus, students can learn about which chapters and topics they should study in order to get good marks in the examination. The syllabus also covers major topics in math, science, social science, English, and other subjects. Knowing the entire curriculum aids students in developing a better approach for preparing for board exams.

The Kerala SSLC Model Papers will be released on the official website of the Kerala board. The model papers will help students get a good idea about the real exam. Students can use the official Model test papers for practice and get familiarised with the pattern and question types.

There will be a variety of MCQs, such as assertion-reasoning MCQs, case-based MCQs, and so on. As a result, solving the CBSE class 10 sample papers would aid students in their test preparation. These sample question papers for Class 10 help familiarise pupils with the SSLC test’s revised exam style.

The most important thing for a student to accomplish is to plan how and what they will study. A study plan not only provides optimal preparation but also pushes pupils to achieve their desired results.

Before developing a study plan, students should figure out when they are most productive and focus on finishing the most difficult or tough topics during that time. It will aid in their absorption and retention. Along with a student’s comprehension and mastery of the chapter, speed and accuracy also matter.

Setting a timer every time a student practices a question or takes a mock test is the best approach to increase speed and accuracy. To increase their writing speed and accuracy, students should complete as many mock tests as possible in a timely manner. Students with good time management skills can accomplish more in less time.

A detailed Kerala SSLC time table 2022 will also be released by the Kerala Board of Public Examination. It is likely to be released in the month of January and students can download it at the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.