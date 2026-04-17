Kerala SSLC, Plus Two 2026: SSLC results in third week of May, confirms Education Min V Sivankutty

In a separate announcement, Sivankutty unveiled a study support programme for government school students in Classes 5 to 9 who have failed to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in written examinations.(Representative Image/AI)

Kerala’s SSLC results will be declared in the third week of May, while second-year higher secondary results are set to be announced on May 25, Education Minister V Sivankutty confirmed on Thursday — even as board examinations scheduled in the Gulf region were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, prompting the state to roll out an alternative assessment framework for affected students.

In a conference held on Thursday, Education Minister V Sivankutty briefed the media about the SSLC and plus two exams, along with the cancellation of the board exams for West Asia students.

With examinations in the Gulf called off, 633 SSLC students will have their results evaluated based on marks secured in their model or term examinations — whichever is applicable — supplemented by a designated percentage of grace marks. For the 592 Class 12 students who were set to appear for their second-year higher secondary examinations, marks from their first year will be carried forward, along with Continuous Evaluation (CE) scores and practical marks from the second year.