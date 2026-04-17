Kerala SSLC, Plus Two 2026: SSLC results in third week of May, confirms Education Min V Sivankutty

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Kerala’s SSLC results will be declared in the third week of May, while second-year higher secondary results are set to be announced on May 25, Education Minister V Sivankutty confirmed on Thursday — even as board examinations scheduled in the Gulf region were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, prompting the state to roll out an alternative assessment framework for affected students.
In a conference held on Thursday, Education Minister V Sivankutty briefed the media about the SSLC and plus two exams, along with the cancellation of the board exams for West Asia students.
With examinations in the Gulf called off, 633 SSLC students will have their results evaluated based on marks secured in their model or term examinations — whichever is applicable — supplemented by a designated percentage of grace marks. For the 592 Class 12 students who were set to appear for their second-year higher secondary examinations, marks from their first year will be carried forward, along with Continuous Evaluation (CE) scores and practical marks from the second year.
The relief measures will also extend to Kerala students who had travelled to the Gulf for any reason and found themselves stranded amid the conflict. However, eligibility will be subject to verification of original hall tickets, visas, and passports by school principals, who will also certify the examinations missed during the students’ stay in the region. Students dissatisfied with their assessed results will retain the option to appear for improvement examinations when they are subsequently conducted, the minister added.
Reforms to the continuous assessment system
Addressing concerns over the school-level continuous assessment system, the minister acknowledged receipt of complaints suggesting that teachers often award marks without a clear understanding of the system’s objectives. To improve transparency, assessment scores will now be mandatorily displayed on school notice boards, and all related complaints will be referred to school-level monitoring committees for review.
In a separate announcement, Sivankutty unveiled a study support programme for government school students in Classes 5 to 9 who have failed to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in written examinations. The programme, for which detailed guidelines have been issued to the Director of General Education, will run from April 20 to 27, 2026. Special school-level examinations will follow, after which the promotion list will be published.