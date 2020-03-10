Kerala SSLC, plus one and two exam 2020: Important things to remember before entering exam centre

Kerala SSLC, plus one and two exam 2020 will begin from March 10. Representational Image/ file Kerala SSLC, plus one and two exam 2020 will begin from March 10. Representational Image/ file

Kerala SSLC, plus one and two exam 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will conduct the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary exams from March 10 onward. The exams will conclude on March 26, while the vocational higher secondary exams will conclude on March 27.

The Kerala SSCLC and plus one, plus two admit cards have been released and students can download it through the website- dhsekerala.gov.in.

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with other necessary items. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices. Candidates carrying any banned items will have to face consequences.

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There is no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper. The entry time and gate closing time is mentioned at the admit card. Candidates will have to undergo frisking as well.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush

Passing marks: To pass the exam, a candidate is required to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. For the science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.

In 2019, a total of 4,34,729 students appeared for the exam in the regular section. Around 4,26,513 qualified for higher education making the pass percentage 98.11. A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the SSLC result.

