Kerala SSLC, HSLC pending exams from May 26, check timetable here

Both class 10 and 12 exams to begin from May 26. (Representational image) Both class 10 and 12 exams to begin from May 26. (Representational image)

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the date sheet or exam schedule for pending class 10 (SSLC) and class 12 (HSLC). The exams will begin from May 26 amid social distancing measures. This can include a lesser number of students in one room and more gap between seats, and wearing of masks during exams.

The class 10 exams will begin from May 26 and class 12 from May 26 to 30. The class 12 exams will be held in the morning sessions only.

Kerala SSLC, class 10 exam dates:

May 26: Mathematics

May 27: Physics

May 28: Chemistry

Kerala HSLC, class 12 exam date sheet:

May 26 – Entrepreneurship development

May 27 – Biology, geology, communicative English, statistics, electronics, Part III language

May 28 – Business studies, psychology, electronic systems

May 29 – History, computer application, Islamic history and culture

May 30 – Mathematics, political science, journalism

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had directed all state and central boards to start the evaluation process for the conducted exams and come out with a date sheet for the pending ones. For CBSE, it was decided to hold exams for class 12 exams only that too for subjects which are important for college admissions. As per rules, students will get two hours and 45 minutes including the 15 minutes cool-off time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd