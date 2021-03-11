Kerala SSLC, HSC exams timetable revised, check schedule

Kerala SSLC, HSC exams 2021: The schedule for the Kerala SSLC, HSC (classes 10 and 12) has been revised. As per the revised schedule, the board exams will now be held from April 8, which was earlier scheduled from March 17. The SSLC exam is scheduled to be conducted till April 29, while HSC exam till April 30. The vocational exam will be held from April 9 to 30.

The entire date sheet is available at the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in. Due to the pandemic, the exams of all other classes have been cancelled and students will be promoted further.

Last year, the board exams were affected due to pandemic, and several papers were conducted later in May. The results were released in June. To pass the exam, a candidate is required to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks.

For the science subject, consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.