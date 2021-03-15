scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Kerala SSLC, HSC exams timetable further revised

Kerala SSLC, HSC exams 2021: The exam as scheduled will commence from April 8, but there are alterations in dates of various papers. The SSLC social science paper which was earlier scheduled on April 15 is scheduled now on April 27, while physics paper will be held on that date

March 15, 2021
March 15, 2021 8:16:00 pm
SSLC-1200-1Check revised schedule of Kerala SSLC, HSC exams. Representational image/ file

Kerala SSLC, HSC exams 2021: The schedule for the Kerala SSLC, HSC (classes 10 and 12) exams has been further revised due to the assembly election in the state.

The exam as scheduled will commence from April 8, but there are alterations in the dates of various papers. The SSLC social science paper which was earlier to be held on April 15 is scheduled now on April 27, while the physics paper will be held on that date.

Last year, the board exams were affected due to the pandemic, and several papers were conducted later in May. The results were released in June. To pass the exam, a candidate is required to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks.

For the science subject, consisting of theory and practical examination, the minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.

