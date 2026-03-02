Kerala SSLC Examination 2026: Over 4.17 lakh students to appear for exams beginning from March 5

The SSLC results are expected to be declared by the third week of May 2026. (Representative image/ Express photo)

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday announced that a total of 4,17,497 students will appear for the SSLC examination across 3,031 centres this month. The SSLC examinations for the current academic year are scheduled to begin on March 5 and conclude on March 30. Of the total, 633 students have registered at seven centres in the Gulf region and 386 students at nine centres in Lakshadweep, in addition to those appearing in Kerala, the minister said at a press conference.

On the other hand, the Higher Secondary results are expected to be declared on May 22, the minister said. In the Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 26,829 first-year students and 26,826 second-year regular students have registered. There are 389 examination centres and eight valuation camps for the vocational stream, with around 3,700 teachers to be deployed for examination duty. Valuation camps for the vocational stream will begin on April 6, immediately after the completion of theory examinations, he added.