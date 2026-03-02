Kerala SSLC Examination 2026: Over 4.17 lakh students to appear for exams beginning from March 5

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday announced that a total of 4,17,497 students will appear for the SSLC examination across 3,031 centres this month. The SSLC examinations for the current academic year are scheduled to begin on March 5 and conclude on March 30. Of the total, 633 students have registered at seven centres in the Gulf region and 386 students at nine centres in Lakshadweep, in addition to those appearing in Kerala, the minister said at a press conference.
On the other hand, the Higher Secondary results are expected to be declared on May 22, the minister said. In the Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 26,829 first-year students and 26,826 second-year regular students have registered. There are 389 examination centres and eight valuation camps for the vocational stream, with around 3,700 teachers to be deployed for examination duty. Valuation camps for the vocational stream will begin on April 6, immediately after the completion of theory examinations, he added.
The minister further stated that the first-year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will begin on March 5, while the second-year examinations will commence on March 6. As per current registration figures, 4,11,025 students will appear for the first-year Higher Secondary examination, while 3,41,222 students will take the first-year improvement examination.
A total of 4,52,437 students have registered for the second-year Higher Secondary examination.
For the Higher Secondary examinations (first and second year combined), 1,984 centres have been set up — 1,966 in Kerala, seven in the Gulf region, nine in Lakshadweep, and two in Mahe. However, in the Gulf region, the exam has been postponed due to regional conflicts.
He informed that the distribution of answer sheets required for SSLC, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations has been completed in schools under 41 District Educational Offices this week. Question papers have also reached all 41 district offices and, after sorting, have been shifted to secure lockers in banks and treasuries.
Appointments of chief superintendents and deputy chief superintendents for the SSLC examination have been finalised, and around 26,000 teachers will be deployed for invigilation duty across the state.
On valuation, Sivankutty said applications have been invited for the appointment of about 950 additional chief examiners and 9,000 examiners across 72 valuation camps. Appointment orders will be issued in the second week of March, with valuation camps scheduled to begin on April 7 and conclude by April 28.
The SSLC results are expected to be declared by the third week of May 2026. He added that online applications for Plus One admission for the 2026–27 academic year can be submitted from the day following the publication of SSLC results.
As in previous years, sufficient seats will be available, ensuring higher education opportunities for all qualifying students. Admissions to most seats will be completed through three main allotments, after which Plus One classes will commence. Fresh applications will then be invited, and remaining vacancies filled through supplementary allotments in a time-bound manner.
Meanwhile, the government has announced scholarships for Higher Secondary students who achieve high marks in Malayalam. This initiative aims to promote the mother tongue among children. General Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that the scholarships will be awarded to students who score well in Malayalam in their Class 10 examinations and who choose to study Malayalam as a second language at the Higher Secondary level. Additional details regarding eligibility criteria and the application process will be provided in a circular issued by the Director of General Education.