Kerala SSLC exam paper evaluation to be held from June 7-25: CM

The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers will begin on June 7 and conclude by June 25, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. The evaluation process for HSC, VHSC will be held from June 1-19. The state government has also cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students this year.

The HSC, VHSC practical exams will be held from June 21 to July 7. There will be no IT practical exams for SSLC students this year. All teachers who will be carrying out the evaluation will be fully vaccinated, Vijayan said.

Nearly nine lakh students appeared for the exams across over 4,951 centres out of which 4,46,471 students are HSC students. A total of 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations.

On March 11 this year, the Election Commission of India permitted the Kerala government to postpone the class 10 and 12 school examinations to April 8, in view of the state assembly polls which were held on April 6.

The state had sought postponement of the SSLC and HSC examinations, which were to commence from March 17, as teachers had been put on poll duty and classrooms were to be used for polling purposes.