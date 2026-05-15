Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: At what time will KBPE announce Class 10th results today?

According to the Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, a total of 4,17,497 students have appeared for the SSLC examination across 3,031 centres.

SSLC Kerala Result 2026 Live Updates: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will today release the SSLC Class 10th results. Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary, General Education, will declare the results at 3 pm. Director of General Education N.S.K. Umesh and other senior officials will be present during the press conference. The Class 10 SSLC 2026 results will be available on official websites— pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Students can visit one of these websites and access their marks memo once the Kerala board 2026 SSLC results are announced. For more information on KBPE SSLC re-evaluation, re-exam, check IE Portal.

According to the Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, a total of 4,17,497 students have appeared for the SSLC examination across 3,031 centres. The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026. The Minister also stated that the online applications for Plus One admission for the 2026–27 academic year can be submitted from the day following the publication of SSLC results.

Story continues below this ad Read More | Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check KBPE Class 10th results at DigiLocker? The government had also announced scholarships for students who achieve high marks in Malayalam. This initiative aims to promote mother tongue among children. The Minister had stated that the scholarships will be awarded to students who score well in Malayalam in their Class 10 examinations and who choose to study Malayalam as a second language at the Higher Secondary level. The supplementary exams, which are called the Save a Year exams, will be conducted by the board for students who have not qualified for their exams, allowing them to improve their marks. Live Updates May 15, 2026 08:50 AM IST Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check Kerala Class 10th marks memo at DigiLocker? Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at DigiLocker Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, or sign in with your existing DigiLocker account credentials. Step 3: Go to the Education Documents section and search for “Kerala Board of Public Education” or the Kerala SSLC result document Step 4: Select “SSLC Results 2026” or “Class X Marksheet” Step 5: Enter your register number and date of birth in the required fields Step 6: Submit the details to access the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Step 7: Click on “Save to Locker” to store the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account for future use May 15, 2026 08:40 AM IST Kerala SSLC 2026 Result Live Updates: Will Kerala board result marks memo be available at DigiLocker? Yes, students will be able to access their digital marks memo through DigiLocker. In order to check, students will have to keep their registered number, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number ready. May 15, 2026 08:30 AM IST SSLC Kerala Result 2026 Live Updates: When was the Kerala board Class 10th exams held? The Kerala SSLC Class 10 exams for the 2026 session were conducted from March 5 to March 30. May 15, 2026 08:28 AM IST SSLC Kerala Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check Kerala SSLC results? - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in - prd.kerala.gov.in - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in - results.kite.kerala.gov.in - keralaresults.nic.in May 15, 2026 08:11 AM IST SSLC Kerala Result 2026 Live Updates: What is Kerala board Class 10th result date and time? As per the Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2026 date and time, the board will announce the results at around 3 pm today, on May 15. Kerala Board SSLC Class 10 results live updates (Representative Image/AI) In 2025, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the results for the SSLC Class 10 board exams on May 9 at 3 pm. The pass percentage was recorded at 99.5%. In 2024, the result of SSLC Class 10 board exams was declared on May 8. The exams were conducted by the board between March 4 and March 25, 2024. Out of the total students who had appeared for the exams in 2024, a total of 4,25, 563 students passed the exam. The pass percentage was 99.69%.

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