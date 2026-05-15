Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check KBPE Class 10th results at DigiLocker?

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 at DigiLocker: The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) is expected to release the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, on May 15. Once announced, students will be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker as well as the official Kerala result portals. For more information on KBPE SSLC re-evaluation, re-exam check IE Portal.
In order to check, candidates should keep their register number, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number ready before checking the result.
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at DigiLocker.
Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, or sign in with your existing DigiLocker account credentials.
Step 3: Go to the Education Documents section and search for “Kerala Board of Public Education” or the Kerala SSLC result document.
Step 4: Select “SSLC Results 2026” or “Class X Marksheet”.
Step 5: Enter your register number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 6: Submit the details to access the Kerala SSLC Result 2026.
Step 7: Click on “Save to Locker” to store the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account for future use.
Students should note that DigiLocker may require OTP verification through the Aadhaar-linked mobile number during login. The online marksheet is provisional and can be used for immediate reference until the original certificates are issued by schools.
Students can also check their Kerala SSLC 2026 results through the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in by entering their register number and date of birth.
Apart from websites and DigiLocker, the board has also enabled access through SMS services and the Saphalam app.