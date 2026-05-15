Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check KBPE Class 10th results at DigiLocker?

SSLC Kerala Class 10th Result 2026: How to check at DigiLocker? (Screengrab from official website)

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 at DigiLocker: The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) is expected to release the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, on May 15. Once announced, students will be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker as well as the official Kerala result portals. For more information on KBPE SSLC re-evaluation, re-exam check IE Portal.

In order to check, candidates should keep their register number, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number ready before checking the result.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at DigiLocker.

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, or sign in with your existing DigiLocker account credentials.