Kerala SSLC Class 10 revised time table released, check new dates

Kerala SSLC revised time table: Kerala Education Department has released the revised schedule of SSLC Class 10 examination. The examination will begin from March 13, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 14, 2019.

The SSLC Class 10 examinations will be conducted from March 13 to 28, 2019.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 revised time table 2019: Check date sheet

First Language Part 1: March 13

First Language part 2: March 14

Physics: March 18

Chemistry: March 19

English (Second Language): March 20

Hindi (Third Language): March 21

Social Science: March 25

Mathematics: March 27

Biology: March 28

The students appearing for the SSCL exam can check the official website — keralapareekshabhavan.in for more details.

The result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for exam held in March 2018 was released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education on May 3. As many as 4,31,762 qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98.

A total of 34,313 students got A+ in all subjects. A total of 1565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results this year. Additionally, Kerala education minister C Raveendranath also declared the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), AHSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired) examinations.