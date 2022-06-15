Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022: How to check marks via websites, Saphalam app and KITE

Kerala board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: The SSLC results will be announced on June 15, as per the statement from the office of Minister for General Education V Sivankutty. DHSE Kerala SSLC result can be checked at the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in.

The Kerala board class 10 examination was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022. The SSLC examination began at 9:45 am and continued till 12:30 pm.

As many as 4.27 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examinations, which were held at 2,961 centres across the state and outside. The valuation of answer scripts began in 72 centres on May 12 and concluded on May 28.

Kerala SSLC 2022 results: How to check result through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download SSLC result link’

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The results will also be available at the education board’s official app, ‘Saphalam’ which is available for download from Google Playstore.

Kerala SSLC 2022 results: How to check results on ‘Saphalam’ app:

Step 1: Download the official ‘Saphalam’ app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app to enter the registered number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on submit to access the result

Download and take a print out for further reference.

This year, the number of examinees registered in English, Tamil and Kannada mediums are: 2.31 lakh, 2,151 and 1,457 respectively while 1.91 lakh candidates appeared for the SSLC exam in Malayalam medium. As many as 2961 chief superintendents and 2,976 deputy chief superintendents have been deployed for exam duty.

In 2021, a total of 4,22,226 students were registered for the Kerala board examination. The overall passing percentage was 99.47 per cent. Malappuram district had the highest number of students who scored A Plus for all subjects. A total of 2,214 schools achieved 100 per cent result for all students.