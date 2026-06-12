Kerala SSLC Class 10 Re-Evaluation Results 2026: Marks memo declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

KBPE Class 10 reevaluation results declared, 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has released its Class 10 re-evaluation results. The Kerala Board marks memo is available at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for scrutiny, reevaluation, and photocopy of their answer sheets can now check their results on the website mentioned above. Additionally, the results are released on PRD Live and the Saphalam mobile app.

To check the results of the reevaluation, students have to go to the official website and then click on ‘SSLC Reevaluation Result 2026’ on the homepage. Then enter the registration number and date of birth as the login details and click submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.