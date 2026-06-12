Kerala SSLC Class 10 Re-Evaluation Results 2026: Marks memo declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

KBPE Class 10 reevaluation results declared, 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has released its Class 10 re-evaluation results. The Kerala Board marks memo is available at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for scrutiny, reevaluation, and photocopy of their answer sheets can now check their results on the website mentioned above. Additionally, the results are released on PRD Live and the Saphalam mobile app.
To check the results of the reevaluation, students have to go to the official website and then click on ‘SSLC Reevaluation Result 2026’ on the homepage. Then enter the registration number and date of birth as the login details and click submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.
This year, the KBPE Class 10 results were declared on May 15. The exam was conducted between March 5 and March 30. The overall pass percentage was 99.07 per cent. This year, 4,14,290 students took the exam, of whom 4,10,456 students had successfully passed the exam. Girls outperformed boys by achieving 99.22 per cent, while boys got 98.93 per cent, in terms of pass percentage.
Last year, the exam was held between March 3 to March 26 by the board. The results were published on May 9 by KBPE. The total pass percentage was 99.5 per cent. A total of 2,331 schools have achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage.
Students should keep in mind that the results available online are provisional. They have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools. Students are advised to check their name, roll number, registration number, marks achieved, status of the result, and other details at their marksheet thoroughly while collecting it. In case there are any mistakes on the scorecards. They should inform it to their respective schools at the earliest.