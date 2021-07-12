Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam result date and time announced

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced the date and time for SSLC class 10 results for the year 2021. The results will be declared on July 14 at 4 pm. Registered students can check their results on the official website of the keralaresults.nic.in Students are advised to check the site regularly to stay updated regarding the result notifications.

The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers began on June 7. The state government has also canceled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The HSC, VHSC practical exams will be held from June 21 to July 7. There will be no IT practical exams for SSLC students this year. All teachers who will be carrying out the evaluation will be fully vaccinated. A total of 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations.

To check the result for SSLC exams of 2021, visit the official site keralaresults.nic.in Click on the DHSE SSLC class 10 result tab. Enter the necessary credentials to get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Of the 4.22 lakh students who appeared for the SSLC class 10 exams of the year 2020, 98.82 per cent have passed, making it the highest pass percentage in five years. A total of 1,837 schools in the state got 100 per cent result or all students from these schools passed the exams. Of these, 637 schools were government-affiliated.