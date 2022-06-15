Kerala board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the Kerala SSLC result on June 15. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in. Alternatively, the results can also be checked through the mobile app — Saphalam.

The DHSE Kerala SSLC board examinations were conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022. The class 10 examination began from 9:45 am and was held till 12:30 am.

To check the results for class 10, students can visit the official website – results.kerala.nic.in Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2022” tab. Enter the required details to log in like roll number, registration number, or verification code. The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

Kerala SSLC Class 10th result 2022: When and where to check

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.47 per cent which was an all time high. A total number of 1,21,318 students secured first position in all the subjects. The board examinations were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode.

Kannur district had registered the highest pass percentage with 99.85 while the lowest pass percentage was recorded in Wayanad with 98.13. A total 422,226 of students appeared for the exam and the pass percentage was 99.47.