Kerala SSLC, +1 exams exams begin today; over 8 lakh students to appear

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for Class 10 students commenced across schools in Kerala from March 5. Kerala’s General Education Minister V Sivankutty extended his best wishes to the students appearing for the SSLC examinations, encouraging them to approach the tests with confidence rather than anxiety. He emphasised that examinations should be seen as an opportunity to showcase the knowledge acquired during years of study.

Alongside the SSLC examinations, the Higher Secondary Plus One examinations also began today, while the Plus Two examinations are scheduled to start on Friday. For more updates on Kerala SSLC and +2 exams, schedules, admit cards, and other details, students can check IE Education.

According to official figures, as many as 4,17,497 students are appearing for the SSLC examination this year, which is being conducted at 3,047 centres across the state. In addition, 633 students from Lakshadweep have registered for the SSLC examination.

A similar number of students—633 candidates in the Gulf region—have also registered, though their examinations have been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The SSLC examinations will conclude on March 30. The Education Department has announced that valuation camps for the answer papers will be held between April 7 and April 28, with results expected to be declared in May.

In a Facebook post, Minister Sivankutty reminded students that they are appearing for the exams after completing their studies with revised textbooks based on the New Curriculum Framework 2023, introduced after a gap of 11 years. He noted that the new evaluation system is designed to assess essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, analytical ability, and creativity.

The minister reassured students that there are no changes in the examination structure this year. Stressing that the Class 10 examination is only a qualifying test for higher studies, Sivankutty reiterated that the government has ensured Plus One seats for all students in Kerala.

Highlighting the importance of overall well-being, Sivankutty advised students to maintain proper sleep and food habits during the examination period. “This is not the last examination in life. A world of opportunities lies ahead of you. Enter the examination hall with a calm mind,” he said, wishing all students success.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary examinations have also seen significant participation, with 4,11,025 students registered for the Plus One examination and 4,52,437 students for the Plus Two examination, which will conclude on March 28.

The SSLC results are expected to be declared by the third week of May 2026. He added that online applications for Plus One admission for the 2026–27 academic year can be submitted starting the day after the publication of the SSLC results.