Kerala SSLC 2026 Exams: Meeting held on conduct Class 10th exams in Gulf; EC nod to be sought

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday held a meeting to decide on the conduct of SSLC examinations in Gulf countries, which were suspended due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said.

Even as there are reports that the General Education Department may cancel the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations and award marks based on average scores from internal assessments, officials are yet to confirm this. For more updates on Kerala SSLC, +2 exams, schedule, admit card and other details, students can check IE Education.

According to a statement issued by the minister’s office, permission from the Election Commission will be sought to conduct the examinations in the Gulf region. The government aims to complete the examinations at the earliest and address the concerns of students, as the tests were temporarily halted due to the prevailing war situation, the statement said.