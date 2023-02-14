Kerala SSLC 2023: Admit card for Class 10 releasing today, check the examination time table

The exams will be held from March 9 to 29 (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representative Image)

Kerala SSLC 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will today release the admit cards for SSLC or class 10 final board examination. Kerala SSLC admit cards will be available on the official iExams portal- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Once released, heads of schools can login into the online portal using their credentials and download the admit cards. Students can collect the hall tickets from their respective schools.

SSLC exams are scheduled to be conducted between March 9 and March 29. The exams would begin everyday at 9:30 am and conclude either at 11:15 am or at 12:15 am.

Kerala SSLC 2023: Date Sheet

Dates Examination Name March 9 First Language March 13 Second language: English March 15 Third language March 17 Chemistry March 20 Social Science March 22 Biology March 24 Physics March 27 Mathematics March 29 First Language, Part 2

This year, SSLC mock exams will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 3.