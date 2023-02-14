scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Kerala SSLC 2023: Admit card for Class 10 releasing today, check the examination time table

Kerala SSLC 2023: Admit cards for class 10 board examination releasing today at the official website- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC admit cardThe exams will be held from March 9 to 29 (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representative Image)

Kerala SSLC 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will today release the admit cards for SSLC or class 10 final board examination. Kerala SSLC admit cards will be available on the official iExams portal- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Once released, heads of schools can login into the online portal using their credentials and download the admit cards. Students can collect the hall tickets from their respective schools.

Read |West Bengal board exams 2023: Over 6.9 lakh students to appear for madhyamik exams

SSLC exams are scheduled to be conducted between March 9 and March 29. The exams would begin everyday at 9:30 am and conclude either at 11:15 am or at 12:15 am.

Kerala SSLC 2023: Date Sheet

Dates Examination Name
March 9  First Language
March 13 Second language: English
March 15 Third language
March 17 Chemistry
March 20 Social Science
March 22 Biology
March 24 Physics
March 27 Mathematics
March 29  First Language, Part 2

This year, SSLC mock exams will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 3.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 15:48 IST
Next Story

‘BBC most corrupt organisation in the world’: BJP amid I-T dept survey

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close