Kerala SSLC 2021 result likely to release on June 10

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2021 examination result is expected to be released on June 10. The Kerala SSLC examination held from April 8 to April 29 and the evaluation of the answer scripts will be conducted between May 14 to 29.

The sudden surge of the Covid-19 second wave across the country has delayed the academic events. However, the Plus Two examinations and SSLC 2021 will be concluded soon.

The Plus Two practical exams are scheduled between April 28 to May 15, and the evaluation will be concluded by June 10.