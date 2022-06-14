Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Date, Time and Websites announced

DHSE Kerala board SSLC 10th result 2022: Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 on June 15, 2022. Students who appeared for the class 10 board examinations will be able to check their respective results at the official website — results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in.

The SSLC results will also be available at the education board’s official app, ‘Saphalam’. The candidates can download from the Google Playstore.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty recently announced at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and that of +2 by June 20. The Kerala board class 10 exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022. The examination was held from 9:45 am and continued till 12:30 pm.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Date, Time and Websites

The students can check their results on the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; examresults.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in.

Nearly 4.26 lakh students appeared for their SSLC (Class X) exams at 2,943 centres across the state and nine centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep. About 1.91 lakh candidates registered for the exam in Malayalam medium, as per reports, the number of students appearing in English, Tamil and Kannada mediums are: 2.31 lakh, 2,151 and 1,457 respectively.

Last year, the Kerala board exams were successfully conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic students and teachers were strictly advised to wear a mask, bring their own sanitizer, and maintain distance.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.47 percent. A total number of 4,22,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations out of which 1,21,318 students secured first position in all the subjects.