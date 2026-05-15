Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 declared: 99.07% pass; Gulf countries score 100%

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Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Released: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) today has declared the result for class 10 exam. The pass percentage this year stands at 99.07 per cent. Of the total 4,17,497 students appearing for the Kerala SSLC exam this year, as many as 4,14,290 became eligible for higher education. Students who took the exam can check the results on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in. For more information on Kerala board 2026 SSLC re-evaluation, SAY exam, check the IE Education Portal.
A total of 30,514 students secured Full A+ grades, while 767 government schools achieved a 100 per cent pass result. Overall, 2,105 schools recorded cent per cent results this year. The pass percentage in Lakshadweep stood at 97.67 per cent, while students from Gulf region schools registered a 100 per cent pass rate.
To access the marks of class 1o examination, students have to go to the official website of KBPE and then click on SSLC Examination Results 2026. After that, give the details and click on submit. The result will appear on the screen. Download it for the future.
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check Marks Online
In 2025, the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) Class 10 examination recorded a pass percentage of 99.5 per cent, slightly lower than the 99.69 per cent pass rate registered in 2024. The SSLC examinations this year were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026.
For schools in the Gulf region, examinations were cancelled due to tensions in the Middle East. Students were evaluated based on their performance in term examinations and practical assessments.
Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of answer sheets. The application forms for both processes will be made available on the board’s official website.
Students can also apply for the improvement examination or the Save-A-Year examination. The improvement exam is meant for students who have passed all subjects but wish to improve their scores, while the Save-A-Year exam is for those who failed in one or more subjects. Applications for these exams must be submitted through respective schools.
Students are advised to regularly visit the official KBPE website to stay updated on notifications related to the Save-A-Year examinations and other result-related announcements.