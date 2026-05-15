Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 declared: 99.07% pass; Gulf countries score 100%

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Released: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) today has declared the result for class 10 exam. The pass percentage this year stands at 99.07 per cent. Of the total 4,17,497 students appearing for the Kerala SSLC exam this year, as many as 4,14,290 became eligible for higher education. Students who took the exam can check the results on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in. For more information on Kerala board 2026 SSLC re-evaluation, SAY exam, check the IE Education Portal.

Kerala SSLC Lve Updates

A total of 30,514 students secured Full A+ grades, while 767 government schools achieved a 100 per cent pass result. Overall, 2,105 schools recorded cent per cent results this year. The pass percentage in Lakshadweep stood at 97.67 per cent, while students from Gulf region schools registered a 100 per cent pass rate.