Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at 3 pm

Kerala SSLC Result 2022, DHSE Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 Updates: Students who appeared for the class 10 board examinations will be able to check their respective results at the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 15, 2022 1:02:10 pm
Kerala sslc result, kerala sslc result 2022Kerala SSLC10th result 2022: Apart from the official websites, the result can alternatively be checked on the Saphlam app. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan and Minister for General Education V Sivankutty will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 results today. Students who appeared for the class 10 board examinations will be able to check their respective results at the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in

Apart from the official websites, the SSLC result can alternatively be checked on the Saphlam app. Once declared, the result will appear after submitting the required details.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for the year 2022 were conducted from March 31 to April 29 between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm.

Last year, the board recorded a 99.47 pass percentage. Kannur district scored the highest pass percentage at 99.85 per cent. As many as 1,21,318 students had secured Grade A+ in all subjects.

Malappuram district had the highest number of students who scored A Plus for all subjects. A total of 2,214 schools achieved 100 per cent results for all students.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 Live updates: Check result at prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in; Saphalam app to check marks 

13:02 (IST)15 Jun 2022
Kerala SSLC result 2022 at Saphalam app

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has prepared ‘Saphalam’ app. Through this, candidates can access the SSLC results, besides its cloud-based portal www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

12:55 (IST)15 Jun 2022
Kerala SSLC result 2022: Check grading system

Here's Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan grading system 

A+: 90 - Up to 100% (Outstanding)

A: 80 - Up to 89% (Excellent)

B+: 70- Up to 79% (Very Good)

B: 60 - Up to 69% (Good)

C+: 50 - Up to 59% (Above Average)

C: 40 - Up to 49% (Average)

D+: 30 - Up to 39% (Marginal)

D: 20 - Up to 29% (Need Improvement)

E: Below 20% (Need Improvement)

12:51 (IST)15 Jun 2022
DHSE Kerala SSLC result: Check Class 10 result at 3 pm

The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will be announced at 3 pm. Around 4 lakh students will get result at keralaresults.nic.in, including other websites- kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and Saphlam mobile app.

12:44 (IST)15 Jun 2022
Steps to check DHSE Kerala SSLC result 2022

The SSLC result will be available at the official website- keralaresults.nic.in, including other websites- kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in. The students can check the result through the official website. Click on ‘download SSLC result link’. Enter roll number and submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

12:41 (IST)15 Jun 2022
Kerala SSLC result 2022: Last year's Class 10 pass percentage

In a first, Kerala recorded the highest ever pass percentage of over 99% in the SSLC results declared last year. In 2020 the pass percentage was 98.82 per cent which was highest in the previous five years. Malappuram district students outperformed their peers in the SSLC result 2021. The district recorded most number of students with A+ in all subjects  

12:38 (IST)15 Jun 2022
DHSE Kerala SSLC result: Check result through website, mobile app

Students can check their results on the official website of the keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm onwards. Alternatively, the results can also be checked through mobile app  ‘Saphalam' available at Google play store. 

12:35 (IST)15 Jun 2022
DHSE Kerala SSLC Result today

DHSE Kerala will released the class 10 or SSLC board exam results today. The exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29 between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm. Students can download provisional marksheet from the official websites - keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in

saphalam app, sslc result kerala, prd kerala, onmanorama sslc result Kerala board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Know when and where to check score

Kerala board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty recently announced at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and that of +2 by June 20. The Kerala board class 10 exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022. The examination was held from 9:45 am and continued till 12:30 pm.

