Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at 3 pm

Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan and Minister for General Education V Sivankutty will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 results today. Students who appeared for the class 10 board examinations will be able to check their respective results at the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, the SSLC result can alternatively be checked on the Saphlam app. Once declared, the result will appear after submitting the required details.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for the year 2022 were conducted from March 31 to April 29 between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm.

Last year, the board recorded a 99.47 pass percentage. Kannur district scored the highest pass percentage at 99.85 per cent. As many as 1,21,318 students had secured Grade A+ in all subjects.

Malappuram district had the highest number of students who scored A Plus for all subjects. A total of 2,214 schools achieved 100 per cent results for all students.