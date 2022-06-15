scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 declared; 44,363 students secure A+ grade, Kannur best performing district

Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2022: A total of 3059 schools in the state have secured 100 per cent result this year. The students of Mallapuram district have secured the best grades with as many as 3204 students securing an A+ grade.

Updated: June 15, 2022 4:10:35 pm
kerala sslc result 2022, sslc result kerala, sslc result 2022 website, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in, kite result, saphalam app download, sslc result kerala 2022 timeKerala SSLC Result 2022: A total of 4.23 lakh students have passed the SSLC exam . Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: The Kerala SSLC results were released today by the state Minister for General Education V Sivankutty. The class 10 exam results are available at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in. The SSLC result will be available at the KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) — a class-based portal for students to know the SSLC results.

The board has also made the SSLC results 2022 available at www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, besides the Saphalam 2022 mobile application.

A total of 4,26,469 students appeared in the Kerala SSLC exams, out of which, 4,23,303 students have been declared passed. As many as 44,363 have secured an A+ grade this year.

This year, the number of students who secured an A+ grade has significantly dropped as against the previous years. While in 2021, a total of 1,21,318 students have secured A+ in all subjects, this year, 44,363 students have got A+ grade.

A total of 3059 schools in the state have secured 100 per cent result this year. The students of Mallapuram district have secured the best grades with as many as 3204 students securing an A+ grade.

This year too, Kannur district has emerged as the top performing district in the state with an overall pass percentage of 99.76 per cent. Waynad secured the lowest pass percentage at 92.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, the minister has also announced the THSLC results and that can be checked on http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in; SSLC (Hearing Impaired) results http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; THSLC (Hearing Impaired) on http://thslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; and AHSLC results on http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

The dates of rechecking/ revaluation will be released today.

The Kerala board class 10 examination was conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022. The SSLC examination began at 9:45 am and continued till 12:30 pm.

