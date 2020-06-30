Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: What are the passing marks

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at 2 pm at keralaresults.nic.in. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at 2 pm at keralaresults.nic.in. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

DHSE Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Around 4.22 lakh students who had appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination this year will get their result today. The state education minister C Raveendranath will announce the class 10 result at 2 pm. Along with the SSLC result, the result of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be released.

Though last year, the result was released in May, but this year the exam was concluded on May 30. The SSLC examination which was conducted in March was postponed mid-way due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The SSLC result will be available at the official website- keralaresults.nic.in, including other websites- kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in. The students can check the result through the official website. Click on ‘download SSLC result link’. Enter roll number and submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Besides websites, the SSLC or class 10 examination marks are also available via mobile application Saphalam 2020 and ‘PRD Live’. Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.