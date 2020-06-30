Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: What are the passing marks

DHSE Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Around 4.22 lakh students who had appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination this year will get their result today. The state education minister C Raveendranath will announce the class 10 result at 2 pm. Along with the SSLC result, the result of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be released.
Though last year, the result was released in May, but this year the exam was concluded on May 30. The SSLC examination which was conducted in March was postponed mid-way due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.
The SSLC result will be available at the official website- keralaresults.nic.in, including other websites- kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in. The students can check the result through the official website. Click on ‘download SSLC result link’. Enter roll number and submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live: Check update in hindi
Besides websites, the SSLC or class 10 examination marks are also available via mobile application Saphalam 2020 and ‘PRD Live’. Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.
Students can also access the results via mobile application, Saphalam 2020 and they can also check on the Android app 'PRD Live' which is run by the public relations department. Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give detailed analysis of results at school, educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and and study reports
Students will have to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks will be needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately
Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSLC result link’
Step 3: A new page will open. Enter roll number and click on submit
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference
Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com and the result or any updates regarding the same would be communicated to him via SMS and email
Students can check the result on the board’s official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala
The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the state SSLC exams on June 30 at 2 pm. Around 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the exams, which were initially scheduled to be held from March 10 till March 26. However, the board failed to conduct the physics, chemistry and mathematics exams due to Covid-19 induced lockdown and it was later conducted in May in guidance of proper social distancing protocols