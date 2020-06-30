scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: What are the passing marks

Kerala SSLC Result 2020, DHSE Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Around 4.22 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the websites- keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in. The result will be announced at 2 pm

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2020 10:16:17 am
DHSE Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Around 4.22 lakh students who had appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination this year will get their result today. The state education minister C Raveendranath will announce the class 10 result at 2 pm. Along with the SSLC result, the result of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be released.

Though last year, the result was released in May, but this year the exam was concluded on May 30. The SSLC examination which was conducted in March was postponed mid-way due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The SSLC result will be available at the official website- keralaresults.nic.in, including other websites- kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in. The students can check the result through the official website. Click on ‘download SSLC result link’. Enter roll number and submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Besides websites, the SSLC or class 10 examination marks are also available via mobile application Saphalam 2020 and ‘PRD Live’. Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.

Live Blog

10:16 (IST)30 Jun 2020
SSLC result 2020 on mobile app

Students can also access the results via mobile application, Saphalam 2020 and they can also check on the Android app 'PRD Live' which is run by the public relations department. Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give detailed analysis of results at school, educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and and study reports

10:10 (IST)30 Jun 2020
What are the passing marks

Students will have to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks will be needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately

10:05 (IST)30 Jun 2020
How to check SSLC 10th result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSLC result link’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

10:03 (IST)30 Jun 2020
Check result at indianexpress.com

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com and the result or any updates regarding the same would be communicated to him via SMS and email

09:55 (IST)30 Jun 2020
When and where to check SSLC result

Students can check the result on the board’s official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala

09:41 (IST)30 Jun 2020
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 today at 2 pm

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the state SSLC exams on June 30 at 2 pm. Around 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the exams, which were initially scheduled to be held from March 10 till March 26. However, the board failed to conduct the physics, chemistry and mathematics exams due to Covid-19 induced lockdown and it was later conducted in May in guidance of proper social distancing protocols

