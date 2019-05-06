Toggle Menu
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: Results today, know websites to check

Kerala SSLC Result 2019, DHSE Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: The students can check the result through the official website keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm. The result will be declared on Monday, May 6

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm.

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declared the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on Monday, May 6, 2019. The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm.

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

Read| Kerala SSCLC result 2019: Date and time 

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2019: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSCL result link’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.

To ease the result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be available at keralaresults.nic.in and Saphalam app at 2 pm, check updates in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi 

Kerala SSLC result 2019: Websites to check

Students can check the result at the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. It will also be available at other websites including manabadi.com, indiaresult.com and examresults.net

Kerala SSLC result 2019: Date and time

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the result for SSLC exam which is equivalent to class 10 at its official website today. The result is expected to be declared at 2 pm.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE: A total of 34,313 students got A+ in all subjects. A total of 1565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results this year. Additionally, Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath also declared the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), AHSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired) examinations.

