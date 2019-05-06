Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: Results today, know websites to check

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declared the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on Monday, May 6, 2019. The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm.

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSCL result link’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.

To ease the result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.