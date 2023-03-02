Kerala SET 2023 result declared; steps to check score at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

The LBS Centre of Science and Technology today declared the KSET 2023 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam will have to visit the official website to check the result – lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates will have to key in their roll number to login and check their Kerala SET score.

Kerala SET 2023 Result: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official LBS website – lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, search for and click on the “Jan-2023 Result” link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Key in the roll number to login.

Step 5: The Kerala SET result will be displayed. Download and save for future reference.

The score card of a candidate will mention their total subjects they applied for, full name, roll number, passing marks and total marks.

The authorities have reiterated that candidates who are awaiting their final year results of PG/BEd need not apply for SET certificate before publication of the results of PG/BEd.