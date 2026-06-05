Kerala SAY Exam 2026: Class 10th SSLC admit cards released at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The SAY exam for class 10 will be held between June 10 to June 17, 2026

Kerala SAY exam hall ticket issued, 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) has issued the admit card for the Class 10 Save-A-Year (SAY) examinations. The admit card is available on their official website sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Schools can download the admit card from the website mentioned. Students who have applied for the supplementary exam can collect the admit card from their respective schools.

As per the official notification, KBPE Class 10 SAY exams 2026 will be conducted between June 10 and June 17, 2026. Candidatea re required to carry their SAY SSLC admit cards 2026 and a valid ID proof for entering the exam centre.