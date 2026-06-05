Kerala SAY Exam 2026: Class 10th SSLC admit cards released at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SAY exam hall ticket issued, 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) has issued the admit card for the Class 10 Save-A-Year (SAY) examinations. The admit card is available on their official website sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Schools can download the admit card from the website mentioned. Students who have applied for the supplementary exam can collect the admit card from their respective schools.
As per the official notification, KBPE Class 10 SAY exams 2026 will be conducted between June 10 and June 17, 2026. Candidatea re required to carry their SAY SSLC admit cards 2026 and a valid ID proof for entering the exam centre.
To download the admit card for the class 10 SAY exam, students are required to follow the steps given below
Step 1: Go to the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Look for the link to the admit card on the homepage and click on it.
Step 3: Log in using the school code and other required credentials.
Step 4: Click Submit.
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it.
Students who have failed to achieve the minimum required percentage in the main exam have to appear for the Kerala SAY exams 2026 to save a year in their academic career.
KBPE Class 10th SAY exam timetable:
The timetable for the supplementary exam is given below
|Date
|Time
|Subject
|June 10, 2026
|9:30 AM – 11:15 AM
|First Language Part I (Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Arabic, Sanskrit)
|June 10, 2026
|1:45 PM – 3:30 PM
|Social Science
|June 11, 2026
|9:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|Mathematics
|June 11, 2026
|1:45 PM – 3:30 PM
|First Language Part II (Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi, General Knowledge)
|June 12, 2026
|9:30 AM – 11:15 AM
|Chemistry
|June 15, 2026
|9:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|English
|June 15, 2026
|1:45 PM – 3:30 PM
|Biology
|June 16, 2026
|9:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|Social Science
|June 16, 2026
|1:45 PM – 3:30 PM
|Physics
|June 17, 2026
|9:30 AM – 10:45 AM
|Information Technology
This year, the result for KBPE Class 10 was published on May 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 99.07 per cent. A total of 4,17,497 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,14,290 students passed the exam.