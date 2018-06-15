Kerala SAY exam 2018 result declared at sslcexamkerala.gov.in

Kerala SAY exam 2018: The Department of Higher Education has released the Kerala SSLC SAY Examination held in May 2018 on June 13. Students who appeared for the SAY exams, or Save A Year exams in Kerala can know their new marks, percentages, and grades. DHSE Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Board has successfully conducted the SAY or Save a year exam of 10th class / SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) which was held across 2,933 centres in the state. Students can check their scores through the official website of the board sslcexamkerala.gov.in.

The annual SSLC examinations were conducted from March 7 to March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East

Kerala SAY exam 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website that us sslcexamkerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Result”.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details like registration number and date of birth and press submit

Step 4: Result will be shown on your computer screen

Step 5: Download and take a print of the same for the further use.

This year, as many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than previous year’s 95.98. A total of 34,313 students got A+ in all subjects. A total of 1565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results this year.

