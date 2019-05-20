Kerala Samastha Madrasa result 2019: The Samastha Kerala Islam Vidyabhyasa Board, Kerala has announced the Samastha results for final examinations held for various classes. The results will be available at the official website result.samastha.info.

Over two lakh candidates had appeared in the examination that was conducted in over 8000 institutes for classes 10 and 12.

One of the largest madrasa examinations in the world, Samastha examinations were condcuted in Malaysia, United Arab Emirtaes (UAE), Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Kerala Samastha Madrasa results 2019 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, result.samastha.info

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: In the new window click on 5th, 7th, 10th or 12th results

Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results including marks are available at the websites result.samastha.info, samastha.info. A fixed application form for details of the examination and re-assessment is published on the website

Samastha madrassas is operated in 10 areas like Manama, Gudaibiya, Rafah, Muharrak, Hura, Jidali, Hamad Town, Hidid, Budayya and Umul Hassam in Bahrain. For further details contact +973 34321534