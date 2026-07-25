Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 out at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; here’s how to check

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026 today, July 25. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now check their results through the official websites — results.hse.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in. The digital marksheet is also available through DigiLocker.
To access the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026, students will have to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The online marksheet will include the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and other examination details. Schools can also access institution-wise results through the official portal.
Step 1: Visit results.hse.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.
Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Submit the details.
Step 5: View and download the result for future reference.
Students are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the marksheet. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education for correction.
The SAY (Save A Year) examination provides students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular Higher Secondary examination an opportunity to improve their scores without losing an academic year.
In the Kerala DHSE Plus Two regular examination 2026, the overall pass percentage stood at 77.81%. A total of 2,88,394 students qualified for higher studies, while 41,887 students secured A+ in all subjects. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 86.65%, outperforming boys, whose pass percentage stood at 68.44%. The regular examination results were announced on May 22, 2026.