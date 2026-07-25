Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 out at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; here’s how to check

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result: Kerala results, DHSE Kerala Plus Two +2 Result 2024 out today at keralaresults.nic.in. (Representative image/ Express photo)

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026 today, July 25. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now check their results through the official websites — results.hse.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in. The digital marksheet is also available through DigiLocker.

To access the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026, students will have to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The online marksheet will include the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and other examination details. Schools can also access institution-wise results through the official portal.