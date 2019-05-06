Kerala Plus Two examination results 2019: Date and time

Kerala Plus Two examination results 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the results for the Kerala Plus two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.

To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.

The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has been released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today, on May 6 at 2:12 pm. As many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 98.11 per cent which is nearly 2 per cent higher than previous year’s pass percentage of 97.84 per cent. A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the SSLC result.