Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026: When and where to check +2 result

Kerala HSE Plus 2 Result 2026 Direct Link: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is set to declare the results of their class 12 examination on May 26. Students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, once released at 3 pm. The +2 results will also be available at Digilocker. The DHSE examination was conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal. This year, around 4,25,437 students appeared for the KBPE exam.

DHSE Plus Two Results 2026: When and where

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Class 12 results on May 26 at 3 PM. Results will be available on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and also via Digilocker and the Saphalam app.