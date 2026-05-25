Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026: When and where to check +2 result

Kerala HSE Plus 2 Result 2026 Direct Link: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is set to declare the results of their class 12 examination on May 26. Students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, once released at 3 pm. The +2 results will also be available at Digilocker. The DHSE examination was conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026.
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For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal. This year, around 4,25,437 students appeared for the KBPE exam.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Class 12 results on May 26 at 3 PM. Results will be available on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and also via Digilocker and the Saphalam app.
To get the results of the DHSE Class 12 exam, go to the official website of the board. After that, click on the link for the Class 12 examination results 2026. Then enter the login details as required and click on submit. The scorecards will be displayed on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.
The scorecard, which is available online, is provisional. Students have to collect their actual DHSE results from their respective schools. Please check the details in the result carefully, as you will need them for your undergraduate college admission process.
The details to check in the results are as follows: student’s name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained in each subject, and total marks obtained. In case there are discrepancies in the result, students should contact the school authorities as soon as possible.
Last year, the DHSE Class 12 results were declared on May 22. The overall pass percentage achieved by the board was 77.81 per cent. A total of 4.4 lakh students appeared for the exam. Students from the science stream saw the highest amount of pass percentage with 83.25 per cent, followed by commerce with 74.21 per cent. The Humanities stream got the lowest pass percentage with 69.16 per cent.
In 2024, the Class 12 results were announced on May 9. The exam took place in 3000 exam centres throughout the state. Around 3,74,755 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 2,94,888 students have cleared the exam. The pass percentage achieved by the board was 78.69 per cent. In 2023, and 2022 the results were announced on May 25 and June 21, respectively.