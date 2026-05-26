Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: How to check +2 result online?

Kerala HSE Plus Two 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare its Class 12 or Plus Two exam results today (May 26) at 3 pm. This year, around 4,52,437 students have appeared for their +2 exam, which took place between March 6 and March 28, 2026. Candidates can access their mark sheets by logging in to the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their DHSE Plus Two results. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet.