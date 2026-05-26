Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: How to check +2 result online?

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Kerala HSE Plus Two 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare its Class 12 or Plus Two exam results today (May 26) at 3 pm. This year, around 4,52,437 students have appeared for their +2 exam, which took place between March 6 and March 28, 2026. Candidates can access their mark sheets by logging in to the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates
Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their DHSE Plus Two results. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet.
Also read | Kerala +2 Results 2026: How to download results via Saphalam App, PRD Live & more
They can get the original results by visiting their school once it is available. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.
To download the DHSE result of the class 12 exam, students are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary inconvenience:
Step 1- Browse the official site of keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2- Click on the link to Class 12 Examination Results 2026.
Step 3- Enter login information, such as registration number and others, as mentioned.
Step 4- Click submit.
Step 5- View and save the DHSE, VHSE results
Candidates are advised to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary in their future.
i) Details information of the candidates.
ii) Name of stream mentioned.
ii) Marks for each subject.
iii) Combined marks of all subjects.
iv) Status of the result.
Students are advised to download and keep a physical copy of the results, as they will need it for admission in college. Once the HSE results are declared, they will also be available on DigiLocker.
Candidates who are giving their class 10 exam will need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject, which consists of internal assessment and practicals.
In 2025 and 2024, DHSE class 10 results are declared on May 22 and May 9, respectively. In 2023 the result were published on May 25. In 2022, the results were declared on June 21.