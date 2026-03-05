Kerala Plus Two exams 2026 to begin tomorrow, check instructions here

The exam will conclude on March 28, with results expected on May 22, as said by Minister V Sivankutty. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/ representative)

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will begin Plus Two examinations from March 6. A total of 4,52,437 students have registered for the second-year Higher Secondary examination. The exam will conclude on March 28, with results expected on May 22, as said by Minister V Sivankutty.

For the Higher Secondary examinations (first and second year combined), 1,984 centres have been set up — 1,966 in Kerala, seven in the Gulf region, nine in Lakshadweep, and two in Mahe. However, in the Gulf region, the exam has been postponed due to regional conflicts.

In the HSE Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 26,829 first-year students and 26,826 second-year regular students have registered. There are 389 examination centres and eight valuation camps for the vocational stream, with around 3,700 teachers to be deployed for examination duty. Valuation camps for the vocational stream will begin on April 6, immediately after the completion of theory examinations, he added.