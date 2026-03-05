Kerala Plus Two exams 2026 to begin tomorrow, check instructions here

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will begin Plus Two examinations from March 6. A total of 4,52,437 students have registered for the second-year Higher Secondary examination. The exam will conclude on March 28, with results expected on May 22, as said by Minister V Sivankutty.
For the Higher Secondary examinations (first and second year combined), 1,984 centres have been set up — 1,966 in Kerala, seven in the Gulf region, nine in Lakshadweep, and two in Mahe. However, in the Gulf region, the exam has been postponed due to regional conflicts.
In the HSE Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 26,829 first-year students and 26,826 second-year regular students have registered. There are 389 examination centres and eight valuation camps for the vocational stream, with around 3,700 teachers to be deployed for examination duty. Valuation camps for the vocational stream will begin on April 6, immediately after the completion of theory examinations, he added.
— Candidates will be admitted to the examination centre one hour before the start of the examination. Therefore, candidates should reach the examination centre on time. The main gate of the centre will be closed half an hour before the commencement of the DHSE examination.
— At the time of entry into the examination centre, it will be ensured that candidates carry only authorised items such as a valid admit card, pen, pencil, and instrument box. No unauthorised documents, devices, or gadgets will be permitted.
— Any use of unfair practices or misconduct will lead to immediate disqualification and may also impact a student’s eligibility for future board examinations.
— Students will be given 15 minutes of cool-off time to read the question paper. This period should be used wisely to carefully go through all the questions and plan your answers before writing.
— All candidates must follow the instructions of the invigilators and maintain proper discipline throughout the examination process.
Meanwhile, SSLC, first-year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations have begun from March 5. A total of 4,17,497 students are appearing for the SSLC examination across 3,031 centres. SSLC exams will conclude on March 30.