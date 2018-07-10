Kerala plus two SAY result 2018 to be declared soon at keralaresults.nic.in   

Follow Us:
Kerala plus two SAY result 2018: SAY exam was conducted for all those who could not pass the main SSLC examination. Once released, the scores will be available at the official website, keralaresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 12:03:10 pm
Kerala plus two SAY result 2018: The result of save a year (SAY)/compartment exam will be released soon by the Department of Higher Secondary Exam (DHSE) Kerala. SAY exam was conducted for all those students who could not pass the main SSLC examination. The result of Kerala higher secondary examination were released on May 10. A total of 9.25 lakh students appeared for the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations that took place in March at 2,076 examination centres spread across the state as well as in parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep, and West Asia.

The overall pass percentage stood at 83.75 per cent, which was more than last year’s 83.37 per cent. The result was released by the Education Minister and the overall pass percentage was 83.75. As many as 3,09,065 had qualified for higher studies. A number of students who got A+ in all subjects were 14,375. The top-scoring district was Kannur with 86.7 per cent while the lowest was Pathanamthitta 77.1 per cent. The Vocational Higher Secondary School Examinations (VHSE) results were also declared and saw a pass percentage of 90.24 per cent.

A total of 79 schools in the state had scored 100 per cent result. The last day to apply for re-examination was May 16 and the SAY examinations were conducted from June 5. The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in compartmental system also. In the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh, regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school.

