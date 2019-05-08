Kerala Plus Two +2 results 2019 declared, 79 schools score 100%; Wayanad top performing district

Kerala Plus Two +2 results 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the results for the Kerala Plus Two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8 by the education secretary A Shahjahan. There is a minor decrease in the overall pass percentage. Last year, it was 83.75 per cent while this year it is 84.33 per cent. A total of 3,11,375 lakh students qualified for higher studies in Kerala. Among districts Kannur was top-performing till last year, this year, it is Wayanad with 87.44 per cent. As many as 79 schools scored 100 per cent results.

LIVE Updates of +2 Kerala results 2019

A total of 14,244 students received A+ while 183 students have scored 1200 marks (100 per cent).

Stream-wise, 86.04 per cent qualified in the science department, 79.82 in humanities while 84.65 in commerce. Similarly, in the technical department, 69.72 per cent passed while the performance of fine arts was at 93.59 per cent.

A total of 20,610 open school candidates passed scoring 43.48 per cent.

Keep your roll card handy. To view +2 result, follow the steps written below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number or roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

VIEW | DHSE Kerala +2 results uploaded on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in

The results are available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students can also check the results through results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.