Kerala +2 Result 2021 declared: 136 schools score 100 per cent, Ernakulam district tops with 91.11%

Kerala +2 Result 2021: All class 12 students can check their results at the official website– keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala +2 Result 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala today declared the Plus Two (class 12) results 2021 today at 3 pm. The result links will be activated at 4 pm and students can head to the official website – keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in – to access the results. The results are being declared 15 days after the practical examination conducted on July 15.

A total of 3,28,702 students have passed the Kerala +2 exam 2021, which amounts to a pass percentage of 87.94 percentage. However, last year, the pass percentage was 85.13. The science stream has witnessed a passing percentage of 90.52 per cent. A hundred percent score has been recorded at 136 schools across the state, including 11 government schools.

In 2020, Over 200 students scored 100 percent marks.

The passing percentage of government school students has been recorded at 85.02 percent, which means 1,34,655 have qualified for higher education from government schools. According to official data, Ernakulam district has topped the list with 91.11 percent passing percentage while Pathanamthitta district scores lowest with 82.53 per cent.

Apart from the official website, the DHSE Kerala result for Plus Two exam will be available on mobile apps – Saphalam and iExaMS – Kerala.

The evaluation of class 12 exams in Kerala began on June 2, only after ensuring the vaccination of teachers. The Kerala +2 exams 2021 which were conducted from April 8 to April 26 saw a total of 4,46,471 students who sat for the examinations, which were initially scheduled to be held in March.

Kerala HSE SAY/IMP Exams

The education minister announced that HSE SAY/IMP examination will be held in August. The registration for the same and other related details will be released soon on the official website of Kerala DHSE.