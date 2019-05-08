Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2019 soon @keralaresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Websites to check result

Toggle Menu
Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2019, DHSE Kerala Plus Two HSC (Class 12th) Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in

The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in.(Representational Image)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Live: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the results for the Kerala plus two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at around 11 am. The results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 4,59,617 students appeared for the Plus Two examination. Out of which 3,73,199 are regular candidates, 60,561 open school students and 25,857 are private school students. The maximum number of regular students is from Malappuram, that is, 55,432. As many as 1,96,402 students out of the regular candidates are girls and rest are boys.

Live Blog

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Live Updates: Results to be available at these websites, check updates 

The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Live: In the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school. This year, a total of 33,369 compartmental candidates sat for the Plus Two exams. Similarly in the Plus One exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams.

A total of 4,31,762 have been qualified for the Class 10 exam and the overall pass percentage stood at 98.11 per cent which was nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s pass percentage of 97.84 per cent. A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the SSLC result.

