Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2019 soon @keralaresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Websites to check result

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Live: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the results for the Kerala plus two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at around 11 am. The results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 4,59,617 students appeared for the Plus Two examination. Out of which 3,73,199 are regular candidates, 60,561 open school students and 25,857 are private school students. The maximum number of regular students is from Malappuram, that is, 55,432. As many as 1,96,402 students out of the regular candidates are girls and rest are boys.