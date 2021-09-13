Kerala Plus One trial allotment list released: Here’s how to check

HSCAP Kerala plus one admission 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala today released the trial allotment list for plus one admission 2021. The Kerala plus one first allotment list will release on September 22, 2021. Candidates can check the list on the official website – hscap.kerala.gov.in.

As per the Kerala Class 11 admission schedule released by the department, the Kerala plus one main allotment will be completed by October 18. The last date to withdraw from the admission process is November 25.

Kerala plus one admission 2020: How to check name in the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Kerala Plus One Allotment List’

Step 3: In the new window, check your name and details.

It is to be noted that if candidates have to make any corrections in the form, they have to immediately report it to the authorities. The last date to make corrections is September 16 and no correction requests will be entertained thereafter.

The admission process is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.